Police investigate theft of vintage car parts

Police are appealing for information after vintage car parts were stolen from a property in the Ballymena area.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Four vintage Revolite Rims 7 x13 along with Dunlop sport 205x50x13 tyres have been stolen from an address outside Ballymena. These rims would belong to a vintage Ford car and are quite rare.

“If you have seen the rims/ tyres (pictured) and can provide any information to help us locate them, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 676 of 28/12/17 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously.”