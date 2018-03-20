Police issue renewed appeal following assault

Police have made a further appeal for information after an assault in a local pub.

The incident occurred on January 6 at approximately 11.50pm.

A police spokesperson said: “A female received serious head injuries as a result of being struck with either a glass or a bottle in The Spinning Mill, Ballymena.

“Police believe there are witnesses who have not come forward for various reasons and are appealing for their assistance in relation to this matter.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 and quote reference 1580 6/1/18.”