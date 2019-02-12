Police linking criminal damage and burglary

Police are appealing for information following the reports of a burglary and criminal damage to properties in Ballymena on February 2.

A report was received of criminal damage to a house on the Woodtown Road, with a window broken at the property some time between 2am and 3am.

There was a report of damage to a second property on the Woodtown Road, with a window broken some time between 10pm on Friday night (February 1) and 8.15am on Saturday.

Police are also investigating a burglary at a house in the Carniny Road area, where damage was caused to a window and floor some time between 2am and 3am.

Sergeant Evans said: “At this time, we believe the three incidents may be linked and we are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“If you were in the area between any of these times and saw any suspicious behaviour please call us on 101, quoting reference number 396 of 02/02/19.”