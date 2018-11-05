Police linking town incidents and appeal for witnesses

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following a number of suspected linked incidents in the town.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, October 31, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at licenced premises on Ballymoney Street where it is believed five males who were denied entry to the bar began throwing bricks and bottles.

At around 3am there was a report of windows smashed at property on Market Road and shortly before 5am a male used a baseball bat to smash the windows of a car in the Dicksons Hill area. The culprit made off in a red car with others on board.

Damage was also caused to windows of a house in the Glenshesk Drive area.

Sergeant Neil Hewat said: “We believe all these incidents are linked and would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or could shed further light on those involved.

“Please contact us on 101 and quote reference 1806 of October 31.”