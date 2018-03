Police are appealing for information following an incident close to Ballymena Bus Station.

Commenting on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “On Monday, March 26 at 7.25pm, an altercation took place between two males on the Galgorm Road close to the bus station.

“If you witnessed this, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1245 of 26/3/18. Any information which you have could help our investigation.”