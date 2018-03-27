Police probe launched after woman assaulted

Police are appealing for information after a man attacked a woman during an early-morning incident.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI Ballymena spokesperson said: “On Sunday, March 25 at 5am on Fountain Place, a female has been approached and assaulted by a male. He is described as in his 30s, 1.65-1.70m, slim build, brown hair, wearing white trousers and a cream jacket.

“This male then chased the female along William Street and Broughshane Street.

“If you can provide any help in identifying this male, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 705 of 26/03/18 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”