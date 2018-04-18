Police probe rural theft

Police are appealing for information concerning a burglary in the Doury Road area.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information concerning a burglary at the rural end of the Doury Road between the hours of 10pm last night (Tuesday) and 7am this morning (Wednesday).

“Unfortunately as a result, the suspect(s) caused considerable damage to a shed and stole a heater worth £400. They were attempting to remove even more items and may have been disturbed in the act.

“If any residents or passers-by were in the area and saw anything out of the ordinary, please contact 101 and quote reference number 169 of 18/4/18. Any piece of information, however small, could prove vital.”