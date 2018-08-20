Police thank public after ‘suspicious van’ located

Two people have been arrested as part of a police probe into burglaries at commercial properties.

Last week, police appealed for information about a ‘suspicious van’ that had been seen in the east Antrim area.

Following the original appeal, police recovered the vehicle in Carrickfergus on Saturday, August 18.

Thanking residents for their assistance, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of our followers contacted us on Saturday to report seeing the van in the Carrickfergus area.

“Thanks to your information our officers were able to locate the vehicle. Shortly after, it was stopped, searched and found to be bearing false registration plates.

“A number of items we believe had been taken during commercial burglaries were recovered and the two occupants arrested on suspicion of several counts of burglary and theft.”