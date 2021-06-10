Police used blue lights to quickly get disruptive man to station
Police activated blue lights in a bid to quickly get a disruptive man to Antrim Police Station.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 5:00 pm
Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, regarding Daniel Malone who had been arrested at Clarence Street in Ballymena on February 22 this year. He was “heavily intoxicated” and had kicked and elbowed officers causing one to suffer a “dead leg” and the other pain to his shoulder.
The defendant was being sentenced in connection with assaulting two police officers. Malone (24), with an address at University Street in Belfast, was put on Probation for a year.