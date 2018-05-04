Probation for possessing drugs

A man caught in Ballymena on March 12 with 30 Diazepam tablets said he bought them to ease back pain.

Clifford Geoffrey Letters (55), of Coleraine Street, Kilrea, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where he had previously admitted possessing the drugs.

The case had been adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Placing Letters on Probation for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “I’m going to give you a chance to get some help for what ever issues you are undergoing.”