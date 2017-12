Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of racist graffiti in the Harryville area today.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “This morning two householders have woken up to racist graffiti on their properties.

“This happened overnight in the area of Casement Street, Ballymena.

“If you have any information which could help us to identify the persons involved in this, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 207 of 6/12/17 or Crimestoppers.”