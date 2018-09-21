PSNI appeal for help in finding 'high risk missing person'

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing person they described as "high risk".

PSNI in Antrim said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 51 year-old ‘Barry’ Johnston, who is from the Antrim area.

Mr. Johnston was last seen at around 5:15am on Friday leaving his home address.

Mr. Johnston was wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and Converse type trainers blue with orange trim when he was last seen.

Mr. Johnston also has a blue coloured cast on his left hand.

Any sightings or information regarding Mr. Johnston's whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting 298 21/09/18