PSNI tell missing youth 'he is not in trouble' with them

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 17-year-old who was last seen on Thursday morning at 10am.

Khalik Ghezzaoui - is described as being around 6ft, heavy build with black hair and brown eyes - was last seen in Ballymena Town Centre. (28/3/19)

Missing Khalik

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook page says: "He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, blue denim shirt and a black coat with a fur hood. He may be carrying a black rucksack.

!Khalik is not in trouble with police, we just want to make contact to ensure everything is okay.

"If you have any information that could help us, please ring 101 and quote CC803 of 28/3/19."