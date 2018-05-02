Road ban and £400 fine for ‘moment of madness’ trip round the block

A man who decided on an impromptu late night spin took a Ford Focus out when the rest of his family had gone to sleep ... but crashed.

Mihai Alexandru Nistor (20), of Waveney Road, Ballymena, struck a parked vehicle nearby and drove on during the incident which came to police attention at 1.15am on February 12 this year after it was captured on CCTV. The court heard damage was minimal.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine told Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, Nistor did not own the vehicle he was driving and when police came calling he stepped forward and admitted he had been at the wheel. Mr Ballentine explained the background to the offence. “All the rest of the family had gone to bed and this man was still up”. He continued that in “a moment of madness he took a short trip round the block”.

Mr Ballentine said Nistor had gone to the house of the owner of the damaged vehicle to apologise. The defendant was banned from driving for three months and fined £400 after admitting taking a vehicle without the owner’s authority; using a vehicle whilst uninsured and driving without being the holder of a licence.