Rock star charged with assault on man

A rock star has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm at one of his own gigs in connection with an alleged incident in County Antrim last year.

The case of ‘Ginger Wildheart’, a rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter - formerly with ‘The Quireboys’ and ‘The Wildhearts’ - was marked as a ‘first appearance’ on the court list at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was born David Leslie Walls but his name was recorded as ‘Ginger Wildheart’ on the official court charge sheet.

The 53-year-old, with an address listed as Oak Tree Road, Eccleston near St Helens in Merseyside, is alleged to have, on August 6 last year, ‘assaulted George Bates thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861’.

Wildheart had been performing at The Diamond Rock Club in Ahoghill near Ballymena on the night of the alleged incident.

The defendant has yet to indicate to the court if he is pleading guilty or not guilty and the case, at Thursday’s court, has been adjourned until next month.

Last August, Wildheart tweeted that he had spent a ‘night in the cells’ following his Ahoghill appearance.

Wildheart’s official Facebook fan page has around 18,000 followers and he tours widely. Getting the star to a venue in a small village like Ahoghill was considered a coup by fans. The Diamond Rock Club is part of a bar in the village which sits four miles from Ballymena.