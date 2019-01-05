Sheep hurdles and tools stolen from disused farmhouse in Carnlough

Police are investigating the theft of 14 sheep hurdles and other items from a disused farmhouse at Carnlough

Though the incident took place last month, details have just been released today.

PSNI Larne stated: “Between 8pm Wednesday 19th December and 9am Saturday 22nd December a disused farmhouse was entered on the Gortnagory Road, Carnlough (off the main Ballymena Line).E

“Fourteen sheep hurdles (a mixture of 4/5/6 foot in height) dog food, wire tow rope and several tools including an orange handled sledgehammer were stolen

“Have you been offered any of these items for sale? Maybe you have seen a trailer parked up with similar items? Do you have any information on this crime? Call us on 101 quoting ref 320 24/12/18.”