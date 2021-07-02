Staff found cannabis at recycling centre

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, Lee McLaughlin (38), of Murob Park in the town, was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service after admitting possession of 40 grammes of cannabis in relation to October 7 last year.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said: “People think possession of cannabis is just something that effects them but the supply chain for drugs is not a pleasant one and there are all sorts of ramifications. It is not a victimless offence”.