Staff found cannabis at recycling centre
Staff called police after a bag of cannabis was found at a recycling centre in the Ballymena area and when CCTV was viewed a van’s vehicle registration led officers to a man’s home where cannabis, money and “paraphernalia” was discovered.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:37 pm
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, Lee McLaughlin (38), of Murob Park in the town, was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service after admitting possession of 40 grammes of cannabis in relation to October 7 last year.
A defence solicitor said: “It appears he is self-medicating to some degree with cannabis”.
Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said: “People think possession of cannabis is just something that effects them but the supply chain for drugs is not a pleasant one and there are all sorts of ramifications. It is not a victimless offence”.