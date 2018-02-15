Stolen car found on fire

Police are appealing for information after a stolen car was found on fire outside Clough.

The Peugeot 206, registration mark DJZ 5022, was stolen overnight on Tuesday from Camberwell Way, Ballymena.

It was subsequently seen in the area of Clough Presbyterian Church on Springmount Road at around 10.25am.

It was then found on fire near to the church.

Police are asking anyone who may have saw the vehicle, or have dash cam footage while in the area at the time, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 446 14/02/18.