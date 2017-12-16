Stolen items redistributed to those in need in Ballymena

Ballymena PSNI are helping to bring some early Christmas cheer in the community.

Following a protracted investigation several thousand pounds of stolen items were recovered. Unfortunately, police say, the owner of this property was unable to be traced.

Ballymena PSNI stated: “The items included things like deodorants, clothing and aftershaves. These items have now been donated to various organisations in Ballymena that are able to redistribute the items to those in need.”

Recipients included the Inter Ethnic Forum, Hope Centre, Woman’s Aid and St Vincent de Paul.