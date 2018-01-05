Suspected drugs found in shopping centre

Police have taken to social media in an attempt to reunite a bag of white powder with its owner.

Commenting on a post on the PSNI Ballymena Facebook page, Inspector Simpson said: “PSNI take lost property seriously, we always try and reunite the property with its owner.

“If you dropped this bag of white powder in the Tower Centre toilets today (Friday) and went back quite worried looking for it, as per CCTV, please come into Ballymena PSNI and quote crime reference 751 1/4/18 or alternatively call 101 – we eagerly await your call.”