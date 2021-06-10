Suspended jail term and driving ban

William McDonagh (36), of Kew Gardens, Ballymena, admitted being disorderly at Carnduff Drive in Ballymena in relation to June 20 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit at Carnduff Drive.

A prosecutor said police attended an incident and spoke with the defendant who said he had been visiting an address and had been confronted by three to four males.He had cuts on his lip and leg. Whilst conducting enquiries, police saw the defendant get into a car with the keys in his hand but then he got out and “stumbled and fell to the ground”. He was slurring his words and became uncooperative, hostile and disorderly and was shouting and swearing. He was warned about his conduct a number of times but continued to be obstructive and kicked an officer on the leg.

The prosecutor said the defendant was taken to Antrim for treatment to his injuries and a blood sample showed cocaine. Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant was convicted of affray in 2008 and received a “very significant sentence” for which he will be subjected to licence conditions until 2023. The lawyer said the defendant has struggled with “drug misuse”. The barrister said the defendant has “engaged with a local Christian group and a local pastor was in a position to assist Mr McDonagh in setting up his device to allow him to link in to court”.