Suspended jail term and driving ban for Ballymena man

Details emerged as Ryan Henry Stewart (33), of Drumtara, Ballymena, was sentenced on charges including driving without due care and attention; driving whilst disqualified; using a Volkswagen Golf without insurance and failing to stop, remain and report an accident.

A prosecutor said the Golf struck a lorry which was making a 4am delivery at the Maxol garage at North Road in Ballymena on September 1 last year.

The Golf reversed into the lorry and made off without stopping, causing damage to the bumper and power steering pump of the lorry.

Enquiries led police to the defendant.

A defence barrister said Stewart should not have left the scene but others in the car “goaded him on”.

The lawyer added: “This is a situation where he won a considerable sum of money from a bookmakers and decided to purchase a number of cars. They have now all been taken from him and crushed”.