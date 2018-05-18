‘Their goal is to steal your identity’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor Timothy Gaston is appealing to residents not to get caught out by scammers.

The TUV Bannside representative said: “I have been made aware of instances where people have been contacted by phone by individuals claiming to be from their internet service provider, and attempting to get information or the service will be disconnected.

“Do not divulge any personal details over the phone – be vigilant, and by calling your internet service provider directly you can verify if they attempted to contact you.”

Mr Gaston continued: “Unfortunately, these scams are more and more common with the goal to steal your identity or defraud you.”