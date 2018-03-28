Thieves target ATM

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a burglary at commercial premises in the Martinstown area during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 28).

Detective Miller said: “We believe that at around 2am, entry was gained to a shop in the Glenravel Road area through its roof. An ATM machine at the property was broken into and a sum of money taken.

“Damage was caused to the roof of the building during the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 111 of 28/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”