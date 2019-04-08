TUV leader Jim Allister challenges legality of ‘IRA parade’ organised by Sinn Fein

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for a probe into the legality of a republican parade in Rasharkin.

Mr Allister said that Sunday’s parade in Rasharkin to commemorate “IRA terrorist Gerard Casey” does not seem to have been notified to the Parades Commission.

“It certainly is not mentioned on their website,” he said. “This in a town where there is considerable agitation against any loyalist parade and where any imagined breach of a Parades Commission determination is seized upon by Sinn Fein.

“Yet here we have a case where a Sinn Fein/IRA MLA travels from Belfast to address a parade which appears to have been clearly illegal.

“Were the PSNI present at this commemoration of a terrorist? They have no problem finding the manpower to enforce determinations against loyalist parades in Rasharkin. Where were they today? The PSNI need to act against those involved in the parade, including Maskey.”

The News Letter is contacting the Parades Commission and Sinn Fein for comment.

A PSNI spokeswoman said the application for the parade was on the Parade Commission’s website and that it had been appropriately applied for and approved.

As such, it would have been policed with an appropriate police presence, as are all approved parades, she added.

The Parades Commission website says the application reference number PAR\83564 was submitted by the Gerard Casey Sinn Féin Cumann, Rasharkin.