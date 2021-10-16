Two arrested following drugs seizures in Larne, Ballymena and Belfast

Officers from Ballymena Local Policing Team recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs when they stopped a car in the Ballymena area yesterday (Friday).

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

Following a number of searches conducted by detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit in Ballymena, Larne and Belfast, a man, aged 34 years was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

In total a quantity of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £300,000 was seized.

The 39 and 34-year-old men were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in relation to the seizure of approximately £400,000 of suspected Class B drugs seized between May and September of this year.

The two men remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “The removal of drugs from our streets reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the community.