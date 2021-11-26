Two men appear at court charged with attempted murder

They are David Coleman (36), of Fountain Place in Ballymena, and Mark Bradshaw (51), of High Street in Ballymena.

They are charged in relation to October 11 this year. They also face other charges. Both men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via a video link from Antrim on Thursday morning. A PSNI Detective Inspector said he believed he could connect both men to the charges they face.

A defence solicitor said no bail application was being made. He said he hoped a bail application will be made for Bradshaw at a later date and possibly for both men. The defence lawyer told the court there were “some outstanding suspects” in relation to the case.

No further details were given to the court and both men were remanded in custody to appear back at Ballymena Court on December 16.