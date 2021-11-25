Two men appear in court charged with attempted murder
Two men have appeared at court charged with attempted murder in connection with a man being discovered seriously injured in a field near Slemish Mountain.
They are David Coleman (36), of Fountain Place in Ballymena, and Mark Bradshaw (51), of High Street in Ballymena.
They are charged in relation to October 11 this year. They also face other charges. Both men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via a video link from Antrim on Thursday morning. A PSNI Detective Inspector said he believed he could connect both men to the charges they face.
A defence solicitor said no bail application was being made. He said he hoped a bail application will be made for Bradshaw at a later date and possibly for both men. The defence lawyer told the court there were “some outstanding suspects” in relation to the case.
No further details were given to the court and both men were remanded in custody to appear back at Ballymena Court on December 16.
The charges are connected to an incident when a severely injured man was discovered in a field on the Lisnamurrican Road, outside Broughshane, on Monday October 11 this year. It was reported at the time he was found in a “serious condition” after sustaining a number of wounds. He was treated at the scene where he was found shortly after 8am in the field before being taken to hospital. Police said they were investigating a link to an incident on Doury Road in Ballymena where a silver-coloured Volvo car was discovered on fire shortly before 7am that morning.