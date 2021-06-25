Uninsured driver fined and banned for a year

One of the insurance matters had previously been dealt with at court.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, Alexandru Cercel (24), of Grange Avenue in Ballymena, had insurance offences detected on October 17 and October 24 last year.

In March this year he was caught using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving.

A defence solicitor said the defendant, originally from Romania, had been a fast food delivery driver who had thought he was covered by insurance and money was taken from his bank account on October 26.

The court heard the defendant was also previously convicted for driving without insurance in relation to October 18 last year.