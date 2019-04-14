URGENT appeal launched to find missing Sammy-Jo Dixon

Police are hoping to locate missing Samme-Jo Dixon who was last seen at a train station.

Sammy-Jo was last seen at Ballymena Train Station at around 5.40pm yesterday - April 13.

Missing Sammy-Jo

The missing girl is described as being 5 ft 5 ins tall, of medium build with long bright blonde hair tied up in a ponytail and blue eyes.

The PSNI Facebook post adds that she was last seen wearing a black, zipped up hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, off-white converse trainers and was carrying a brown purse.

"If you know of her whereabouts or can provide any information to ensure her safe return, please ring 101 quoting serial CC120 of 14/04/19," adds the post.