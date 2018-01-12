Vandals cause £2,000 worth of damage to cars

Police are appealing for information after significant damage was caused to three vehicles at County Hall on January 10.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Simpson Ballymena NPT said: “Police in Ballymena are appealing for information in relation to a theft from a vehicle and criminal damage to three vehicles at County Hall on Wednesday, January 10.

“The damage is estimated to cost £2,000 to repair. Various items were removed from the vehicles including tubs of Celebrations sweets and electrical items.

“If anyone has any information, please contact Ballymena police on 101 and quote reference number 294 – 11/01/18.”