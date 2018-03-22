Witnesses sought following ‘hit and run’ at hospital

Police are appealing for information after a ‘hit and run’ road traffic collision at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Monday, March 12, but details were only made public by the PSNI today.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a hit and run RTC at Antrim Area Hospital, in the staff car park.

“This incident happened on March 12, between the hours of 8am and 8.30pm.

“A grey BMW was damaged due to this. If anyone has any information, please contact 101 and quote police reference 404 13/03/18.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”