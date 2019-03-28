Woman sentenced after dog found emaciated, dehydrated and unable to stand

A Ballymena woman whose dog was found emaciated, dehydrated and unable to stand has been fined and ordered to complete community service.

Amanda Kernohan, age 45, resident of Orkney Drive, Ballymena was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Wednesday 27 March 2019 after pleading guilty to an animal welfare related offence.

The charge brought against Kernohan by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011 related to findings following an investigation by Animal Welfare Officers regarding concerns over the welfare of a German Shepherd dog known as Bruno.

Council’s Animal Welfare Officers, found Bruno in an emaciated, dehydrated state, suffering from a large untreated cancerous tumour, and was unable to stand. Kernohan was convicted for causing unnecessary suffering to Bruno.

After a guilty plea by the defendant was entered, District Judge Broderick imposed 120 hours community service, and ordered to pay costs of £268.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Officers have a number of enforcement options available to them and will try to work with those responsible for animals.

“However where there is unsatisfactory improvement, such as in this case significant enforcement powers are available to Council Officers to ensure matters are fully investigated and anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals will be brought before the courts.”