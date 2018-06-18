Woman threatened in burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a property in the Donegore Drive area of Antrim last Sunday, June 10.

Two men armed with knives and a hammer gained entry to the premises at around 11.45pm. The men threatened the female occupant, caused damage to the house and then made off with a mobile phone.

Detectives Sergeant Adams said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about this incident to contact detectives at Antrim Station on 101 quoting 1701 10/06/18.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”