Woman threw shoe at a police officer

Police were attempting to arrest a male when a woman obstructed officers by sitting on the suspect and she then threw a shoe at a constable, a court has heard.

Lyndsey Ardle (34), of Templemoyle, Kells, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted charges of obstucting police and assaulting an officer on December 5.

A prosecutor told the court that no injuries were caused to police.

A defence lawyer said when his client’s mental health “slips” she drinks and although it doesn’t happen often, it might be once or twice a year.

He said his client is seeking treatment for her alcohol-related issues.

He added that she wished to apologise to police for her behaviour on the date in question.

District Judge Liam McNally said whilst he had “some sympathy” for the defendant’s background, he said it didn’t excuse throwing a shoe at police.

The defendant was given a two-year conditional discharge.