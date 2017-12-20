Woman was over the limit after drinking the night before

A woman caught drink driving had taken alcohol the night before and didn’t realise how much was “coursing” through her system, a court has heard.

Donna Louise Douglas (34), of Doury Road, Ballymena, had the offence detected at Knockbracken Court, Coleraine, on May 4 this year.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 18, the defendant admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in her breath. She had a breath/alcohol reading of 89 with the limit being 35.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said his client thought she was fit to drive but drink was still in her system.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was a very high reading and banned the defendant from driving for 16 months and fined her £250.