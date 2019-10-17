Youngster with 'severe learning difficulties' assaulted in 'racially motivated hate crimes'

Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old boy was left 'scared and shaken' after being assaulted twice at a local playing field.

The incident took place around the playing fields between Dunfane Crescent and Herbison Fields in Ballymena on October 7 and Ocgober 9 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook page - posted in recent days - says the teen "has been left scared and shaken by both incidents which is compounded by his severe learning difficulties" leaving him "unable to communicate any specific detail of either incident to his parents or police".

"We therefore are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the culprits," adds the post.

"It is believed a number of youths of a similar age were either involved or witnessed the incident. If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 636 10/10/19".