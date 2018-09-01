Crowds descend on Portrush for Air Waves

Thousands of people have descended upon Portrush today for the opening day of Air Waves.

The stellar line-up, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, included the Typhoon. It boomed across East Strand in a captivating display of agility.

The Wildcat Aerobatics performed breath-taking aerial gymnastics and the mighty American-built flying boat, the Catalina, gave a vintage exhibition of graceful and controlled flying.

The Global Stars performed a heady cocktail of close formations and freestyle flying, with the Calidus Autogyro providing dramatic flypasts.

A new display for this year, the Swiss Classic Collection, also wowed crowds with their distinctive formations and crossovers.

On the ground, a spectacular array of ground-based activities and events provided first class entertainment for the entire family including The STEM Village, street entertainment, play zone, Motor Village, and artisan marketplace.

Trudy Hayes, Mia Hayes and Josie Brennan pictured during Airwaves 2018. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Portstewart is due to host the Air Waves Concert, pyrotechnic air display and fireworks on Saturday evening. The line-up for Sunday will also include the world-famous RAF Red Arrows who will perform their trademark formations, close-passes and dynamic loops, as RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team. The two-day event will end on Sunday with a poignant Poppy Drop onto East Strand.

