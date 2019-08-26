Cullybackey College goes from strength to strength

Cullybackey College has been celebrating pupils’ academic achievements at GCSE with news that 73 per cent of students were able to secure at least a grade C in their subject entries,

This represents a significant increase on the previous year’s results.

Year 11 and Year 12 students arrived at the school on Thursday to pick up their long awaited GCSE results.

For the Year 12 students, these results represent the culmination of five years of hard work and dedication often involving modular examinations and Controlled Assessment pieces.

Mr David Donaldson, the College Principal, was keen to highlight the many individual successes within Year 12.

“At Cullybackey College our primary aim is to create opportunities for our students to succeed and that has been clearly evident,” Mr Donaldson said.

He added: “I am delighted to congratulate our pupils for achieving results that reflect their hard work in conjunction with the professional support of our dedicated staff.

“In particular, I would like to acknowledge the achievement of David Atkinson who gained an outstanding four A* and five A grades, and special mention also goes to Katy Duff, Dara Borges, Peter Laverty, Rebecca Thompson, Sarah Smyth, Sarah Hanna, Jenna Lynn, Jasmine McCrory and Tamzin Murray – who all achieved a superb set of results.”

Mr Tim Manson, Vice Principal, added: “It is really pleasing to note the continued improvement in GCSE passes at C or above within the college.

“This shows the consistently high performance that our students are achieving over a wide range of subjects.”

The majority of pupils will be returning to embark upon ALevel studies and the college would also like to formally wish those leaving all the very best in the future career paths they choose to follow.