Cullybackey College students celebrate great success in GCSEs

Students at Cullybackey College have received their long awaited GCSE results.

For the Year 12 students, these results represent the culmination of five years of hard work and dedication often involving modular examinations and Controlled Assessment pieces.

Cullybackey College student Kyle McGrath and his mum.

Over 63% of students were able to secure at least a grade C in their subject entries.

Mr David Donaldson, the College Principal was keen to highlight the many individual successes within Year 12: “At Cullybackey College our primary aim is to create opportunities for our students to succeed and that has been clearly evident today.

“I am delighted to congratulate them for achieving results that reflect their hard work in conjunction with the professional support of our dedicated staff.

“In particular, I would like to say well done to Annie Millar, Lucia Bernatova and Chloe McGregor for achieving a superb set of results.”

Cullybackey College student Erin Crawford and mum.

Annie achieved four A*s and six As whilst Lucia managed to get two A*s, six As and one B; Chloe McGregor was awarded four As, four Bs and twoCs.

Some other great performances of note included: Jade Higgins; Aaron McPeake; Erin Crawford; Jordyn Moore; Jack Weir; Chloe Brown.

Mr Tim Manson, Vice Principal, added: ““It is pleasing to note that our three-year average for GCSE passes at C or above has risen to 69% this year.

“This shows the consistently high performance that our students are achieving over a wide range of subjects.”

A large percentage of pupils will be returning to embark upon A Level studies and the College would also like to formally wish those leaving all the very best in the future career paths they choose to follow.