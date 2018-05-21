Cullybackey firm closes with 48 staff made redundant

A long-established chicken processing business in Cullybackey has closed its doors after more than 60 years’ trading, with the loss of 48 jobs.

HK Dickey was run by the Dickey family from premises at Granagh Road, and employed 48 staff.

All staff have been made redundant and the business has called in Insolvency Practitioners who are advising the Directors on their options.

Managing Director, Wesley Dickey, attributed the company’s failure to tightening margins in the sector and difficult trading conditions.

“The Company has been under continuous pressure for some time to keep competitive; to reduce prices whilst all the time facing rising wage costs, employee pension costs and the ever-increasing cost of produce and ingredients as well as compliance with regulation,” he said.

He added: “My parents Hugh and Sally Dickey who established the business back in the 1950s have worked hard alongside me to expand and develop the business with a very loyal customer base supporting us over the years.

“Regrettably, however, the business is no longer viable, and we have had to take the very difficult decision to close our doors.”

Mr Dickey concluded by thanking his staff: “Our employees have been our greatest asset over the years and I wish to formally record our family’s appreciation to them.

“Their contribution to the business has been immense and it is with the deepest regret that we find ourselves in this situation where we cannot keep trading.”

Gildernew & Co., the firm of Insolvency Practitioners appointed to the company, are in contact with the company’s suppliers.