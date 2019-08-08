Cullybackey hoping to ‘clean up’ in Bloom

Cullybackey Community Partnership and Mid and East Antrim Council have been working together to ensure the village impresses judges from the RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

Cullybackey is competing in the Large Village category and the judges will tour the village viewing private residences, businesses, Shellinghill Park, Millennium Walk and Galgorm Wood.

Cullybackey will be assessed across three key criteria: horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “The Cullybackey Community Partnership volunteers have given up so much of their time to plant floral and wildflower displays, carry out clean ups, remove weeds and ‘green the grey’ by brightening up forgotten corners with murals and heritage features.

“Council staff have supported the volunteers throughout and it has been great to see more and more local businesses getting involved. The village looks wonderful and it is a real credit to all involved.”

Ruth Orr, Chairperson of the Cullybackey Community Partnership, said “We are delighted that such a large number of people from the village has been involved this year.

“We have worked on a number of new initiatives in the village including recycling and composting and have made key features showcasing the village’s industrial heritage.

“We have also developed the Cullybackey BEARS clean-up campaign, which stands for Be Environmentally Aware and Responsible, and which has been very well received with a large number of cleans ups happening throughout the year.

“We are confident Cullybackey will be in full bloom for the Britain in Bloom judges arrival and we can show them our community spirit.”