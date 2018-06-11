Cyclist ‘critical but stable’ after accident

A cyclist is in a critical but stable condition following a road traffic collision on Sunday.

Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “The male cyclist, who is understood to be in his thirties, was struck by a car on the Lisnevenagh Road at around 10.30am on Sunday, June 10.

“He is believed to be in a critical but stable condition at present.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 593 10/06/18.”

The Lisnevenagh Road between Antrim and Ballymena was closed for a time following the accident.