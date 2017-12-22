Damaged car after leaving house party for cigarettes

A Ballymena man was at a house party when he lifted a set of keys from a kitchen and then took a car to go out and get cigarettes but skidded on black ice and damaged the vehicle.

Lee Douglas (22), an engineer, of Rossdale, committed the offence at Leighinmohr area of the town on November 26, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravating taking of and causing damage to a Ford Fiesta; absence of insurance and being an unaccompanied L driver with no L plates displayed.

The defendant had taken the car without the permission of the vehicle’s owner.

Defence solicitor David McIlrath said the defendant wanted to go and bring back cigarettes for people at the house party and had acted foolishly.

He said Douglas was from a “good background” and an “industrious young man” who had ensured the damaged vehicle was repaired.

District Judge Peter King banned the defendant from driving for a year and fined him £400 saying a clear aggravating feature was that he had taken somebody’s car without permission and damaged it.