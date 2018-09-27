Dark Hedges fatality pair were on honeymoon

The couple involved in a fatal car crash near a Game of Thrones tourist site in Co Antrim were on honeymoon when the collision saw new husband and US citizen Michael Munro killed, the News Letter can confirm.

The PSNI has confirmed that 31-year-old Mr Munro from Orange, Connecticut, USA died following the collision on the Gracehill Road in Armoy on Tuesday.

The Dark Hedges, a scene from Game of Thrones where American Michael Munro tragically lost his life while on honeymoon with his new wife.

Police said a woman in her 30s, understood to be his wife, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. It is understood she has since been discharged from hospital.

The News Letter can confirm that the couple were in fact on honeymoon when the tragedy occurred.

The area is an increasingly popular draw for tourists who are keen to see the iconic ‘Dark Hedges’ scene used in the television series, Game of Thrones.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: “I have phoned the US consulate in Belfast to see if there is anything we can do to help the woman who was hurt in this crash.” The accident happened at a crossroads between a very minor road and a larger road, he said.

A US Consulate Spokesperson said: “The Consulate was made aware of a fatal road traffic accident involving an American citizen in North Antrim on Tuesday evening and is providing consular support. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends at this difficult time”.