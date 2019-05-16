Day two of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn
The weather stayed kind for visitors and exhibitors at the annual show
Pictures from PressEye and Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 16/05/2019:'Day two of the Balmoral Show at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Sheep pictured at the show. 'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 16/05/2019:'Day two of the Balmoral Show at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Stunt Bike performance pictured during the show. 'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 16/05/2019:'Day two of the Balmoral Show at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Stunt Bike performance pictured during the show. 'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 16/05/2019:'Day two of the Balmoral Show at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Getting the cattle ready before the day begins at the show. 'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
View more