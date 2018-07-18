Decrease in local unemployment levels

The number of people registering as out of work in Ballymena has dropped over the past month, latest figures have revealed.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey figures published for the month of June, the local claimant count now stands at 775 claimants - a decrease of 40 claimants from May.

Wards in the Ballymena district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Ballee with 60 (65 in May); Castle Demesne with 55 claimants (no change from May); Dunclug with 55 claimants (no change from May); Harryville with 55 (no change from May); and Moat with 45 (55 in May).

The Ballymena wards with the lowest claimant counts were Slemish with 10 claimants (15 in May); Dunminning with 15 (15 in May); and Ballyloughan with 15 (15 in May).

Across the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, there were 1,880 people registering as claimants, compared to 1,975 the previous month.

Of the registered claimants in the borough, 1,240 were male and 640 were female.

Meanwhile, in the Antrim district, the number of people registering as out of work has seen a decline for the fourth month in a row.

In June, a total of 595 people registered were registered as out of work, compared to 675 in February, 660 in March, 645 in April, and 630 in May.

The wards with the highest number of claimants were Crumlin with 60 ( 65 in May) and Springfarm with 60 (no change from May).

The wards with the lowest number of claimants were Aldergrove, Clady, Drumanaway, Shilvodan, and Templepatrick, each with 15 claimants.

In June, the number of people on the claimant count in Northern Ireland (which includes some out-of-work claimants of Universal Credit) was was 28,600 (3.1% of the workforce).

This represents a decrease of 200 from the previous month’s revised figure.