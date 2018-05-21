Dementia Action Week events

Alzheimer’s Society in Antrim and Ballymena is encouraging residents to take action and unite against dementia this Dementia Action Week.

Charity staff and volunteers will be in various locations to encourage local people to help make a huge difference to people affected by dementia.

There will be information stands in Bank of Ireland, Ballymena, all week; Tuesday, May 22 – Adair Arms Hotel Slimming World Groups all day; Wednesday, May 23 - Ballymena Central Library 9.30am to 5pm.

This year’s Dementia Action Week theme is community change.

From continuing to invite someone with dementia out, to making sure you listen and include them in conversations, people with dementia and carers have shared actions that will make a difference.

Valerie Guthrie, Dementia Support Worker for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re calling on people in Antrim and Ballymena to take action at this Dementia Action Week.

“In the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes and almost everyone knows someone whose life has been affected. Yet too many people face the condition alone without adequate support.

“People with dementia and carers have shared actions with us that will make a difference, from ‘invite me out, friends still mean the world to me’ to ‘take time to listen, I can still teach you a thing or two’.

“So join us on to take action and unite against dementia and help people affected to feel included in their community and able to live the life they want.”

There are 20,400 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland Alzheimer’s Society is here for anyone affected by dementia.

The charity provides information and support, to find out more call the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 1122 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/DementiaActionWeek