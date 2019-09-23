Digital transformation for cemetery data

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are teaming up with global technology firm, PlotBox, to revolutionise the way cemetery information is stored.

The Ballymena based firm, is a world leader in cloud based cemetery management and uses drone technology to plot and map how graveyards are laid out and uses innovative software to store information on easy to use databases.

The new partnership will streamline all of the information held from the three legacy councils across 28 sites in Larne, Ballymena and Carrickfergus onto one system.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “We’re extremely proud to be working with such a prestigious company in this sector, who are also based in the borough.

“We’re pleased to be strengthening the professional relationship with PlotBox to deliver a superior service for the people of Mid and East Antrim.

“Each of the three council areas previously held data in different ways, so the move will mean a more efficient way of managing the sites, ultimately saving the ratepayers money and improving the service they receive.”

PlotBox was founded by husband and wife team Sean and Leona McAllister, who now lead a team of over 40 employees across the US and Europe. They’ve also been involved in Council’s Amplify programme and are based at Council’s Innovation Centre at Ecos.

Sean McAllister, CEO at PlotBox said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to have such strong support of a leading local organisation and for the team at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to use us to transform the way they work.

“They’ve a great vision for cemetery management we’re super excited to be working with them.”

PlotBox’s mapping capability links all cemetery records, financial transactions and communications with families to a specific plot location, which will enable users to find, access and report on information faster than ever before.