Double celebrations for Holly-Anna

There was cause for a double celebration for Holly-Anna Steel who not only graduated from the University of Cumbria’s Occupational Therapy BSc (Hons) programme but was awarded a prestigious prize.

Holly-Anna (22), from Ballymena, received the ‘Undergraduate Prize for Excellence in Placement’ for gaining consistently high marks while in placement.

Over the course of three years, students carry out 1,000 working hours on placement. In the last three placements, Anna achieved the top AA category, and the last placement she scored 100%.

“I feel honoured to have won the prize; there were so many good OT students who could equally have deserved it”, Holly-Anna said.

She added: “I can’t recommend the University of Cumbria enough. You get so much support from lecturers, they are so helpful.

“The small cohort sizes help you to become close and mean you support each other. It’s been a really positive experience for me.”

Holly-Anna has secured employment as an occupational therapist in paediatrics at Furness General Hospital in Barrow.

